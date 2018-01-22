Fatal tractor-trailer crash shuts down Union County highway

One person was killed in a tractor-trailer crash on Highway 200 in Union County Monday morning, closing the roadway, sources say.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the wreck shut down all of the lanes on Lancaster Avenue near Doster Road in Monroe. NCDOT officials said the wreck happened around 6:48 a.m.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash. The people in those vehicles are expected to be OK.

The lanes are expected to reopen around 9:48 a.m, according to NCDOT officials.

