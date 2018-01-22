Man fatally struck in east Charlotte identified - | WBTV Charlotte

Man fatally struck in east Charlotte identified

A man hit and killed in east Charlotte Monday morning was identified by police as 55-year-old Oscar Martinez Morales, Jr. 

Police say the incident happened at 5:48 a.m. in the 2800 block of Eastway Drive. Officers arrived to find a 2014 Toyota Camry on scene and Morales in the roadway. 

Police say the driver of the Camry was traveling towards Central Avenue when they struck Morales, who was wearing dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk. The driver was not injured. 

Morales was pronounced dead on scene, police said. "Alcohol impairment is suspected with the pedestrian," police say. Speed was not a contributing factor. 

Eastway Drive was shut down between Arnold Drive and Central Avenue for a time. 

Police say the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

