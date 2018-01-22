Man fatally struck in east Charlotte identified

A man hit and killed in east Charlotte Monday morning was identified by police as 55-year-old Oscar Martinez Morales, Jr.

Police say the incident happened at 5:48 a.m. in the 2800 block of Eastway Drive. Officers arrived to find a 2014 Toyota Camry on scene and Morales in the roadway.

Detectives are conducting a fatal collision investigation involving a pedestrian in the 2800 block of Eastway Drive. Eastway Dr at Arnold is blocked going towards Central Avenue. Use Kilborne as an alternate. — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 22, 2018

Police say the driver of the Camry was traveling towards Central Avenue when they struck Morales, who was wearing dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk. The driver was not injured.

Morales was pronounced dead on scene, police said. "Alcohol impairment is suspected with the pedestrian," police say. Speed was not a contributing factor.

Eastway Drive was shut down between Arnold Drive and Central Avenue for a time.

Police say the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

