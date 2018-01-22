BLOG: Warm start to workweek, rain likely overnight

Mild Monday

Overnight Rain

No Cold Air

Our warm weather streak will continue Monday. Daybreak temperatures will be close to 40 degrees for the first day back to work and school after the snowfall last week. The afternoon will be pretty mild as readings take us to the mid 60s. That's a little cooler than Sunday (69 degrees) but still above average for late January.

A cold front will approach during the day. That will mean more clouds for the afternoon hours and eventually a chance for showers from late afternoon Monday (western sections) into the night (for the Piedmont), possibly even lingering into early Tuesday morning in neighborhoods south/east of Interstate 85. After that, we will clear out and dry out.

Highs will be back to the low to mid 60s on Tuesday, but it will be a tad cooler the rest of the week with mid 50s for highs and 30s for lows.

Have a good Monday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

