Crews battle fire at manufacturing company in Hiddenite

Credit: Wittenburg Fire Department Credit: Wittenburg Fire Department
HIDDENITE, NC (WBTV) -

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a fire at a industrial building in Alexander County Monday morning. 

According to the Wittenburg Fire Department, the fire happened at the American Roller Bearing Company in Hiddenite. Firefighters tweeted about the incident just before 3 a.m. 

Crews with the Wittenburg Fire Department were helping Hiddenite firefighters. 

Firefighters did not say what caused the blaze. There's no word on the extent of damages. 

