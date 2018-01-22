Crews battle fire at manufacturing company in Hiddenite

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a fire at a industrial building in Alexander County Monday morning.

According to the Wittenburg Fire Department, the fire happened at the American Roller Bearing Company in Hiddenite. Firefighters tweeted about the incident just before 3 a.m.

Wittenburg Fire is currently assisting @HiddeniteFire with a fire in an industrial building at American Roller Bearing in Hiddenite. #NCfire #FireinNC pic.twitter.com/ksGIhJoUy2 — Wittenburg Fire Dept (@WittenburgFire) January 22, 2018

Crews with the Wittenburg Fire Department were helping Hiddenite firefighters.

Firefighters did not say what caused the blaze. There's no word on the extent of damages.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.