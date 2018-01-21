Massive crowd attends vigil to honor fallen York County deputy

A day before York County Deputy Mike Doty is laid to rest, hundreds of people came together to remember him during a vigil in front of the courthouse.

"Men and women, white, black, brown and red and everything in between, old and young," said York Mayor Edward Lee.

Every single person in attendance was there to remember the legacy and efforts of fallen York County Detective Mike Doty.

"Fearlessly, courageously trying to help people," the mayor added.

Doty and three other officers were shot at last week after answering a domestic call, one of the most dangerous situation for police according to York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

"They had your back. An armed man looking to do harm was roaming the streets in York County and Det. Mike Doty, Sgt. Buddy Brown, Sgt. Randy Clinton and Sgt. Kyle Cummings met that man to protect you." Sheriff Tolson proclaimed.

Standing side by side in solidarity, the group showcased their faith with prayers and shed tears while reflecting on the men who put the safety of the community first.

York Police Chief C.A. Robinson shared how he felt when he was told his boys in blue were attacked.

"My heart sank. That's the one call that I always dreaded getting," Police Chief Robinson admitted.

Blue ribbons were pinned on every t-shirt as symbol of strength and support for Detective Doty, the other three recovering from their injuries and all law enforcement who are mourning the loss of a brother.

A Celebration of Life for Doty will be held Mon. Jan. 22 at noon at Calvary Church, located on Pineville-Matthews Road in Charlotte. Dr. John Munro and Rev. Barry Yates will be officiating.

Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery, funeral organizers say.

"Mike was a native of the Charlotte area and the son of James Robert “Bob” Doty Jr. and Katherine Queen. He was a graduate of Crown Christian Academy," Doty's obituary says, posted on Greenefuneralhome.net. "In his spare time, Mike enjoyed running and cycling. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends."

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that flags on all state buildings be flown at half-staff Monday in Doty's honor, Pickens County officials say.

Governor McMaster orders that the flags on all state buildings be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Monday, January 22, 2018, in memory of Detective Michael R. Doty of the York County Sheriff’s Office, who died in the line of duty. #YorkCountySC #officer #inmemoriam pic.twitter.com/1RrBCfJM2r — PickensCountySC (@PickensCountySC) January 19, 2018

A GoFundMe account was set up to help the injured officers with their medical bills and recovery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Doty’s name to Keystone, 199 S. Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or to the Sheriff’s Foundation of York County, Inc., c/o York County Sheriff’s Office, Moss Justice Center, 1675-2A York Highway, York, SC 29745-7430 Attn: Jessica Keith.

Condolences may be made to Doty's family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

