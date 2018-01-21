Woman from Maiden missing, last seen in Maryland

Officials are looking for a woman from Maiden who has been missing for weeks, after she was last seen visiting in Maryland.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Casey Adams Woodruff has been missing since Jan. 2.

She was reportedly visiting and was last seen in Clinton, Maryland.

She has blonde hair, blue eyes and stands 5'6" tall, weighing 145 pounds.

She was last seen driving a 2006 light silver four-door Ford Taurus, with North Carolina license plate #FBV5275.

Officials say she suffers from several medical conditions and currently has a broken right foot in a soft cast.

If you have any information concerning her whereabouts, please contact the Catawba County Sheriff's Office at 828-464-5241.

