Bill Huskins talks the early days of NASCAR

Bill Huskins joined NASCAR in September of 1948, as one of the first original drivers.

Huskins even competed against NASCAR's first ever champion Red Byron at the Daytona Beach and Road Course.

After all these years, 70 to exact, Huskins has held onto his original NASCAR License, which the NASCAR Hall of Fame recently accepted from him to go into one of their exhibits.

"It's an honor for us to preserve your history and the sports history and we couldn't appreciate this anymore," NASCAR Hall of Fame Exhibits Manager, Kevin Schlesier said.

Following his NASCAR driving career, Huskins signed up to serve with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol in 1951, even sharing some of his video while he was in Charlotte before receiving a promotion and moving to Raleigh, where he later retired.

