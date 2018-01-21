Fire engulfs house in flames in Rowan County

A heavy fire completely engulfed a house in flames in Rowan County Sunday night, according to fire officials.

The Salisbury Fire Department said the incident happened in the 900 block of Hawkinstown Road.

Q3 mutual aid assisting Ellis FD with a working structure fire 912 Hawkinstown Rd. Defensive operation. pic.twitter.com/Yl5PY0jr3c — FireSalisburyNC (@FireSalisburyNC) January 22, 2018

Officials said they were assisting the Ellis Fire Department in battling the flames and it was a defensive operation.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

