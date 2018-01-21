Fire heavily damages East Spencer home

A fire caused heavy damage to a house in East Spencer Sunday night.

According to officials, the fire happened in the 100 block of East Henderson Street.

Damage reportedly appeared heavily in the attic, but there was significant damage to the house.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the fire.

Several departments reported to the scene, and the fire is under investigation.

No further information has been released.

