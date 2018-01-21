NASCAR Hall of Fame: Behind the scenes at the induction ceremony

WBTV teamed up with the NASCAR Hall of Fame to bring you an exclusive feature on what's taking place at the hall of fame each month.

The month of January is always a special one at the Hall of Fame because that means it's time for a new class to be inducted.

This year before the induction ceremony took place, Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley gave us a behind the scenes look at what goes into setting up each inductee's Hall of Honor exhibit.

"This is probably our most diverse and some people say eclectic class because we don't have but one premiere series driver and that's our very first champion from back in 1949, Red Byron," Kelley explained. Other inductees for 2018 include Ray Evernham, Ron Hornaday, Jr., Robert Yates, and Ken Squier.

"It is hard to believe that this is our 9th class and that we will now have 45 people in here," Kelley said. "It's coming to fruition just like we envisioned it back in the late 2000s when we were building the NASCAR Hall of Fame."

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.