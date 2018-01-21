GOP legislators ask altered North Carolina maps be delayed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Republican legislative leaders want a three-judge panel to act quickly on their request to delay a ruling directing altered House and Senate districts be used in this year's elections.

The GOP lawmakers' lawyers filed Sunday a motion asking the federal judges stay their order accepting new boundary lines from a special master while legislators appeal that order to the U.S. Supreme Court. They want a decision by Monday because they plan to request a similar delay before the Supreme Court if the judges deny it.

The judges ruled Friday that lines the General Assembly approved last summer still contained unconstitutional boundaries. The GOP lawyers say altering districts would create confusion weeks before candidate filing, adding judges used a "fundamentally flawed" test to determine whether illegal racial gerrymandering remained.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.