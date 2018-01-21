Fire breaks out at building in Lincolnton

A fire engulfed a building with flames in Lincolnton Sunday afternoon.

According to communications, the fire started at a building in the 4200 block of Asbury Church Road.

The fire reportedly was fully involved and had spread to the woods surrounding the structure.

There were four units on the scene, and there's no word on injuries or extent of damages caused by the fire.

No further information has been released.

