Space heater causes house fire in Concord

Firefighters reported to a house fire in Concord Sunday afternoon.

According to the Concord Fire Department, the incident happened in the 200 block of Crowell Drive, SW

First units arrived on scene and the fire was brought under control in about five minutes from arrival.

One bedroom was damaged and no one was home at the time of the fire.

Cabarrus County EMS responded to provide medical standby for the firefighters and the American Red Cross is assisting the occupants with immediate needs.

Officials said the fire was caused by improper use of an extension cord with an electric space heater.

No further information was released concerning this fire.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.