The 2nd annual Sherry Strong Spin-Along took place in Mooresville over the weekend.

Sherry Pollex was on hand to encourage riders and talk about raising awareness for ovarian cancer, and she even did some spinning of her own!

Although Pollex is currently battling the disease for the second time, she continues to encourage others to never give up even while going through treatment.

"I talked to a lady in the last class, and she drove all the way from Fort Mill, South Carolina just to come spin today," Pollex said.

"Her sister has breast cancer and she just started crying and just telling me what an inspiration we've been to her through everything we've gone through. It's really humbling. It's really cool to see the difference we are making in our own community and really all over the nation,"

Proceeds from this event will help raise ovarian cancer awareness and support women who are bravely battling the disease.

For more information visit www.sherrystrong.org/spinalong

