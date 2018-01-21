Kannapolis Police look for suspect in Rite Aid robbery

Kannapolis Police are looking for the person who robbed a local drug store.

The Rite Aid located at 135 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. was robbed at approximately 8:00 pm on Saturday.

According to witnesses, the suspect was wearing black pants, a navy zip up jacket and white tennis shoes. He also had a dark colored toboggan on his head and had the hood on his jacket up. After the robbery, the suspect fled in a tan colored conversion van with brown stripes.

Police are warning anyone who may see the suspect not to attempt to apprehend this person. Contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000, your local law enforcement office.

To remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest, contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by phone at 704-93CRIME (704-932-7463).

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.