Missing Charlotte man who suffers from dementia found safe, police say

A 56-year-old Charlotte man who was reported missing Sunday morning was found safe, police said Monday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Grady L. Moore was last seen leaving the Novant Presbyterian Medical Center on Hawthorne Lane around 10 p.m. Saturday night. Police said Moore suffers from dementia.

On Monday, police said Moore was found safe at a friend's home.

Officers believed Moore was traveling on the trolley and was dropped off at Central Piedmont Community College around midnight.

Police described Moore as a black male with black hair, and a black and white beard. Police say Moore is 5-foot-11 and weighs around 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, dark blue jean jacket and a white knit hat, according to police.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

