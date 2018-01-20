Above freezing Saturday night, cold front coming for workweek

* Above freezing tonight!

* Mild Sunday

* Cold front next week

This hasn't happened in a while but we will be above freezing all night tonight! That means we can continue with the melting round the clock and black ice won't be an issue in the morning. The rest of Sunday will be a beauty! With sunny skies, highs will be in the mid 60s.

Monday will be in the low 60s as clouds return. A cold front will bring in showers and maybe even a thunderstorm Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Frozen precipitation doesn't look to be an issue. Tuesday's highs will be in the upper 50s.

Even behind the front, temperatures won't fall as much as in past weeks. We will be in the 50s through the rest of the week with overnight lows in the 30s.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock.

