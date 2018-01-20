Man shot in leg, injured in south Charlotte

A man was injured after a shooting in south Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 5000 block of Cherrycrest Lane.

Police say the man was standing outside in the grass near his apartment building when two men approached and shot him in the leg.

The man was transported to Carolinas Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the motive is unclear at this time, as the suspects ran off as soon as the man was shot.

No further information has been released.

