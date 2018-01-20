Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just met a Charlotte artist. She offered marital tips

A 26-year-old Charlotte artist now living in Great Britain offered some marital advice when she met Prince Harry and his bride-to-be, American Meghan Markle, on Thursday.

“I told her I’m married to a British guy, just like she is going to be, and if she wants any tips about living here, I could give her some,” Haley Doolittle Johnston told People Magazine’s Royals edition. “She thought it was great. She is so welcoming. She just seemed so easy with the crowd.”

Johnston posted videos on Facebook of her brief, friendly conversations with the royal pair. She had waited in a crowd for hours outside Cardiff Castle in Wales to meet them.

“Representing the Queen City CHARLOTTE, NC while talking to #PrinceHarry ” Johnston posted on Facebook with the videos.

In an 18-second video of Johnston meeting Prince Harry, Harry asks where she’s from, and Johnston replies, “Charlotte, North Carolina.”

“Is it quite cold there?” the prince asks.

“There’s snow there now,” Haley replies.

“Snowing right now,” Harry repeats, before noting the unusually mild weather in Wales that day. “This, I think, is the best weather that Wales has had if not this year ...” He then drew chuckles from Johnston and others as he brought his arms against his chest and acknowledged how it was still “a little bit cold” outside.

Johnston also posted an 11-second chat with Markle that was featured on the website of the British newspaper, the Daily Mail, Johnston said.

A smiling Markle asks how long Johnston has been in Great Britain.

Six years, Johnston told her.

“Wow! You love it,” Markle said.

“Fangirling so hard right now,” Johnston wrote on Facebook with the video of that conversation with Markle.

Johnston, who is married to a Welshman, studied art at Gardner-Webb University and was a member of the class of 2013, according to her Facebook page. She also studied at the University of Wales Trinity St. David.

The publication Wales Online featured her waiting in line for the royal couple on Thursday.

“American Haley queues from 8 am,” read the headline with a profile shot of Johnston at the castle.

“Haley Johnston, 26, from North Carolina has been here since 8 a.m. and like Meghan Markle, also married a British man,” Wales Online wrote.

On Facebook Thursday night, Johnston wrote: “It may have taken me six years, but today I finally met some royals and they were so lovely! #MeghanMarkle and #PrinceHarry.”