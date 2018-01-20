Kannapolis man charged with strangulation, gun assault, child abuse

Details of the incident have not been released, but a Kannapolis man has been jailed on a long list of charges.

Billy Ray Nelson, 26, was arrested by deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office on Friday. Nelson is charged with assault by strangulation, assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and child abuse.

The charges were related to a domestic violence incident, according to investigators.

Nelson was taken into custody at a home in the 100 block of Tree Limb Lane.

Nelson is being held without bond and is set to appear in court on February 12.

