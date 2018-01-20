16-year-old dead after shooting north of uptown Charlotte

Police are investigating a homicide north of uptown Charlotte.

Officials say the incident occurred in the 2400 block of Carmine Street shortly after midnight Saturday.

Upon arrival, police located 16-year-old Jarquavise Demonta White in the front yard of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

Neighbors of White say they don't want this kind of crime happening in their neighborhood, and that it's heartbreaking to know that Charlotte's latest homicide victim was just 16 and had so much more life to live.

"Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow," Jeannie Wren explains the sound of gunshots she heard late Friday night while she was sleeping in her north Charlotte apartment.

CMPD says the sound Wren heard were the gunshots that killed 16-year-old Jarquavise White.

"He's 16. You haven't graduated from high school, you haven't really figured out what love is or have really grown to do anything. You haven't experienced nothing at all," Wren adds.

Right now, investigators are trying to find out why White was shot and who shot him. They say the 16-year-old had stepped outside his house early Saturday morning closer to midnight.

Moments later his family members inside the home heard gunshots, only to find White laying in the yard. White was taken to the hospital where doctors said he was dead.

"It's a tragedy," says Wren.

Wren says the situation is terrible and is fearful Charlotte may be on the way to seeing another year full of homicides. She believes it's just a matter of which neighborhood will witness the next person to be gunned down.

"The times that we live in now, it happens more often than we think. It was almost what, 100 murders last year? None this close to home, but it's becoming the norm and that's the bad part about it."

This is the fifth homicide for Charlotte this year and it's the first case for police that is not related to domestic violence.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-374-1600.

