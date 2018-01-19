Salisbury woman without heat for 20 days, waiting for new heating system

Holly Moore had been living holed up in her bedroom, for nearly 20 days. (Amanda Foster/WBTV)

Holly Moore has been living holed up in her bedroom, for nearly 20 days.

“This is where I’m at,” she says, opening her bedroom door. “Nice and toasty warm in here.”

It is toasty warm in that one area, thanks to a space heater. It is not so toasty when she ventures out into the rest of her home, which has been without heat for all of 2018.

“I have to cook, and I come out here,” she says in her chilly kitchen.

The 67-year-old says she called her warranty company when her heat shut off Jan. 1.

Her papers show they brought an air company out Jan. 4. That company added a new part on the 10th, but it didn’t work.

Moore says she’s been waiting, and dialing, since.

“It’s unacceptable,” she says. “It’s like they didn’t care.”

Charlotte Air Experts and warranty company Cross Country Home Services both said there has been a search going for another part that is hard to get.

Finally, Thursday, they told Moore they would just replace the whole system.

“Let’s go ahead, I have to have heat,” she remembers telling them.

Replacing the system meant paying about $1,300 in extra fees, which were not covered under warranty.

“They didn’t care,” Moore says. “They didn’t take the responsibility. Customer service, really? That’s not customer service.”

Friday night, the warranty company changed their tune. A media representative said the company would pay those extra charges after all, and they are now offering to put Moore in a hotel.

The air company says they are planning to install that new heating system on Wednesday.

