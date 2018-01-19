5-year-old boy found safe after hours-long search in Burke County

A 5-year-old boy was found safe after an hours-long search in Burke County Friday night.

A fire official says crews gathered in the Salem community to look for the child.

The boy reportedly wandered away from home around 7:30 p.m.

Family searched for the boy, could not find him and called 911. Crews came to the scene, started looking. and more help was dispatched about 10 p.m.

The search area was near Patton High School, focused on and around a wooded area along J.R.Talent Road. As temperatures dropped, concern grew.

Additional crews arrived and the boy was found safe, despite being in the cold.

There are no details on how or where the boy was found at this time.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.