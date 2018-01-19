Fake explosive device found in man's car in Hudson

A man was arrested after a fake explosive device was found in his vehicle in Hudson Friday.

Joshua Nathaniel Beard was arrested and charged with perpetrating a hoax by use of a false bomb or other device.

According to the Hudson Police Department, the incident happened in the 600 block of Main Street at Fowler's Auto Service Center.

Police were investigating an item found in a customer's car that resembled an explosive device.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was contacted for assistance, and investigators examined the item to determine what it was.

It was determined that the device was not an actual explosive device, however had been built to resemble one, complete with items used to resemble ignition, timing and indicator components.

Beard was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $25,000 Secure Bond pending a Jan. 23 first appearance in district court.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.