NCDOT credits clearer roads to warmer temperatures as snow, ice melts

Snowy road conditions have been a nightmare over the last couple of day for drivers in Gaston, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties.

Most of the snow had melted by Friday afternoon, but NCDOT says they're still busy salting roads.

The sun was a saving grace for many traveling the roads. On Thursday, just in Gastonia, police were sent to 48 traffic accidents because of the slick streets. A total of three drivers were stranded.

Interstates like I-85 were practically all clear as of Friday evening. NCDOT confirms that a lot of the problem areas are gone because the snow has melted or been shoveled away. The department is now in the process of clearing snow and slush from any hills or shaded areas that didn't get much of Friday's sun.

Maintenance crews will also be out re-salting roadways Friday night before the area sees below freezing temperatures again.

If you happen to come across slick spots that need to be treated, you can call 511 to have NCDOT take care of the area.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.