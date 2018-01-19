Woman struck by van while crossing I-85

A woman was injured after being struck by a van in Charlotte Friday afternoon.

According to Medic, the incident happened near Interstate 85 southbound and the North Tryon Street ramp.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said a woman was attempting to get on I-85 when her car broke down.

She reportedly called her father, and when he arrived, she tried to run over to him and was struck by a van.

The woman was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

No charges will be filed for the van that struck her and alcohol was not a factor, according to highway patrol.

No further information has been released.

