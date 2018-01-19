One year after President Trump's inauguration, voters weigh in

The shears and razors are always going inside A1 Barber Lounge in Kannapolis. And so is the conversation.

One year ago, WBTV visited the busy shop on President Donald Trump's inauguration day. Owner Keen Clowney was busy with his clients but kept an eye on the television.

"I just want to see America great again. I am trusting and praying that he comes with some good suggestions," Clowney said.

Clowney voted for Hilary Clinton but was trying to keep an open mind. A year later, we found him clipping away in the same spot to ask him if he's still as optimistic.

"Things have taken a big turn. I know a lot of things that he has spoken on that he was going to do, he has done it. But a lot of things have gone wrong since he's come into the office," he said.

Lee's Sandwich Shop was another spot WBTV visited 365 days ago on Trump's big day. Robert Little was sitting at the counter and excited as ever about his new president.

"I think he stands for the normal, everyday working person," Little said.

A year later, nothing has changed for Little.

"Most people just want to work, have a job and raise their family - and I think he stood for those people by bringing those jobs back to America and I think he's done what he's said," Little said.

The economy is something Little and Clowney can agree on.

"I really do think he's creating more opportunity for those who want to do better in their lives," Clowney said.

But what about the other headlines that have become synonymous with the Trump presidency, like the possibility of collusion with Russia? Little doesn't buy it.

"I really believe if there was any collusion that Mueller would have already subpoena and brought people forward," Little said.

Or accusations of President Trump being a racist after he allegedly used choice words to describe Haiti and undisclosed African nations.

"It doesn't surprise me, but if we're going to make America great again then he needs to be mindful of all races, no matter, he needs to be concerned about all," Clowney said.

Little supports his president but wishes he'd do more to unite the country, starting with staying off Twitter.

"Trump is 'I'm going to say what I think.' But if he threw that telephone away and threw Twitter away and be a little more patient, it's unbelievable what he could do," Little said.

While Clowney may not have the same admiration for the president, he still wants to see him succeed.

"I still have hope. There's a lot of hope here in America," Little said.

