Man shot, injured after snowball fight argument in Iredell County

An argument over a snowball fight led to a shooting that left one man injured in Iredell County Friday afternoon.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Tommy Drive, north of Statesville just before 3:30 p.m.

Deputies say a 67-year-old woman shot a 39-year-old man in the leg after arguing over a snowball fight their children were having.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed and no children were hurt in the incident.

No further information has been released.

