Woman dead after being struck by car in Lancaster

A woman is dead after being struck by a car in Lancaster Tuesday.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, the woman was identified as 43-year-old Patricia Pate.

She was struck by a vehicle on Jan. 16, and later died from her injuries at Carolinas Medical Center.

There's no word on arrests in this incident.

No further information has been released.

