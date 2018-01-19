Charlotte stores penalized for overcharges

Two stores in Charlotte are paying fines for price-scanning errors.

"The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from stores in Alamance, Mecklenburg, Moore, Onslow, Richmond and Sampson counties because of excessive price-scanner errors," the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services says.

A Charlotte Super Target and Save-A-Lot both paid penalties for overcharges.

Officials say the Super Target on Walker Branch Road paid $1,980 in penalties after an investigation reportedly found an error rate of 3-percent based on three overcharges in a 100-item lot. A second inspection in September reportedly found an error rate of 4 percent, based on 12 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

The Save-A-Lot on Freedom Drive paid $5,000 in penalties after officials say an inspection found an error rate of 14 percent, based on seven overcharges in a 50-item lot. A second inspection in September apparently found an error rate of 6.67 percent, based on 20 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

Both stores passed inspection in November.

“We want consumers to be confident the price on the shelf matches the price that’s scanned at the register,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Stores have a responsibility to make sure their pricing is accurate, and most stores pass inspection. Ones that don’t are fined until they come into compliance.

Customers who want to file a complaint can call the Standards Division at 919-707-3225.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, officials say the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days until it meets the 2-percent or less error rate.

