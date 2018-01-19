Charlotte Area Transit System to perform emergency safety drill

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will perform a full-scale emergency drill on Sunday, Jan. 21, at 8 a.m. in Charlotte.

The safety drill will simulate an emergency incident involving the LYNX light rail train and allows CATS staff, City of Charlotte emergency responders and other area agencies to mimic coordination and response during an actual emergency incident on the Blue Line Extension (BLE).

According the CATS, the drill will take place at the cut-and-cover near JW Clay Boulevard and Institute Circle.

This required safety drill is one of several safety measures CATS will perform in preparation for the blue line extension revenue service scheduled for March 16, 2018.

Motorists should use caution when moving through the area as there may be traffic changes and/or emergency vehicles obstructing the roadway.

