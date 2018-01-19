Pair linked to more than 20 crime cases in Caldwell County

Two men are facing felony charges in multiple criminal cases.

Willie Ferguson, 28, and Matthew Greene, 24, were arrested Tuesday after police say they found stolen guns in a camper trailer on Blowing Rock Boulevard in Lenoir.

Investigators recovered 10 stolen guns, a Lexus and several other items.

Police say the investigation links the suspects to 20 cases ranging from auto larcenies, breaking and enterings, and burglaries. Some of the cases date back to Oct. 2017.

The majority of the cases are from the Lower Creek and Cedar Rock communities.

Ferguson was charged with auto felony larceny. He's was given a $15,000 bond.

Greene was charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony larceny of a firearm, and felony larceny after breaking and entering. Greene was given a $100,000 secured bond.

Both men were placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 or the Caldwell County Sheriff's Department at 828-758-2324.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.