CMPD radio traffic released in police ambush, officer-involved shooting in uptown

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released audio radio traffic related to a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened outside police headquarters in uptown Charlotte.

The shooting happened on January 11 outside police headquarters on the 600 block of E. Trade Street. Jonathan Bennett, 23, was wanted in the death of 24-year-old Brittany White, his girlfriend and the mother of his 2-month-old daughter.

Police said they were briefing in the parking lot between the law enforcement center and CMPD parking deck when they were shot at multiple times by Bennett. Several officers returned fire, police said.

Previous: Man wanted in homicide 'ambushes' police, shot dead at headquarters

Sources tell WBTV Bennett drove into an empty spot in the parking lot next to officers, got out of his vehicle, walked behind the vehicle and started shooting.

Bennett was shot and taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

In the radio traffic released on Friday, officers and dispatchers can be heard speaking about shots being fired. They also report that the subject is down and request Medic.

LINK: Click here to listen to the radio traffic

"He ambushed us, he shot at us," CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney said in a press briefing the next morning.

An officer involved in the shooting, Casey Shue, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She was released from the hospital two days later.

Previous: Officer released from hospital after deadly officer-involved shooting

Shue was recognized as the CMPD officer of the month in August 2017. In a Facebook video posted by CMPD, Shue was honored for her "continuous dedication and commitment to the safety of the citizens of Charlotte."

When she was recognized, Shue said she had "the best job in the world." "I come to work every day and love what I do," she said. Police said Shue has been working with the police department since July 2014.

Investigators believe Bennett shot and killed White and then took his 2-month-old daughter with him when he left the scene in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened before 2 p.m. on the 4100 block of Carlyle Drive, which is off of Alleghany Street near Wilkinson Boulevard. Officers said White was found dead with a gunshot wound.

A source close to the investigation said that Bennett changed the license plate on his vehicle before going to the law enforcement center.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.