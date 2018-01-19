Man accused of taking baby from Rock Hill home arrested in Lancaster

A man wanted for allegedly taking a child in Rock Hill was arrested in Lancaster County Friday.

Gabriel L'Ambiance Ingram, 28, was arrested around 7:15 a.m. and charged with failure to stop for blue light and siren, driving under suspension, carrying a pistol, possession of a pistol by a person convicted of a crime of violence, and possession of marijuana.

The incident began when deputies in Lancaster got a call from Rock Hill police around 1:40 a.m. stating that Ingram had taken a 9-month-old child from the child’s grandmother's home in Rock Hill without the mother’s consent.

According to Rock Hill police, Ingram - who she said visited the child frequently - told the grandmother he was going to step outside with the baby for only a moment. When she thought too much time had passed she looked outside and saw that he was gone. There was concern for the baby's safety and health because Ingram did not have medication the child needs for seizures.

Some time later, a Lancaster County deputy passed a truck matching the description of Ingram's on Highway 5. When the deputy tried to pull the truck over, Ingram reportedly refused to stop and made several turns before losing control and crashing into a ditch on Nivens Road.

Deputies say Ingram - who was the only person in the truck - then ran away on foot. Other officers, including a K9 and helicopter, tried to find him, but were unsuccessful. Then, around 7:15 a.m., deputies got a call stating Ingram was eating at a Bojangles' about five miles from the crash scene with blood on his clothes. Ingram was arrested at the restaurant without incident.

The child was found safe at a home in Rock Hill after Ingram reportedly told deputies where the baby was.

“We all breathed a sigh of relief when we confirmed from the Rock Hill Police Department that the child had been found, and we are glad the child is safe and unharmed,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our deputies were able to move into place to intercept Ingram soon after they received the information from the Rock Hill Police Department and successfully brought this incident to a close without significant injury to anyone.”

There is no word on what charges Ingram is facing in Rock Hill in connection to the child.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.