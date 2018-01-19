AP Source: Panthers part ways with special teams coordinator

By STEVE REED

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have parted ways with special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey. The team has promoted Chase Blackburn to take McGaughey's place after his contract was not renewed.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the news.

The Charlotte Observer was first to report the news.

Blackburn has served as the team's assistant special teams coordinator under McGaughey for the past two seasons. The 34-year-old Blackburn played nine seasons in the NFL, finishing with the Panthers in 2014.

McGaughey is the second coordinator to leave since the end of the season. Carolina fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula on Jan. 3 and replaced him with Norv Turner.

Quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey was also fired.

