24 Hours of Booty registration starts next week

Registration for 24 Hours of Booty charity cycling and walking event kicks off Wednesday.

Registration will start at 8 a.m., with festivities to follow throughout the day in uptown.

"The 17th Annual 24 Hours of Booty presented by Levine Cancer Institute – geared for all ages and abilities – is scheduled to roll on Charlotte’s famed “Booty Loop” in Myers Park from 7 p.m. Friday, July 27 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018," organizers say. The 2nd Annual Walk will take place on Saturday, July 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The registration booth will be at Founders Hall at 100 N. Tryon Street. Organizers say in-person registration will also be available on Wednesday at the 24 at the following locations:

Foundation office at 801 E. Morehead Street, Suite 308, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Founders Hall located 100 N. Tryon Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants can also register online at 24foundation.org.

All riders ages 12 and over must pay a $75 registration fee and are required to raise a minimum of $400. Child riders ages 8 to 11 must pay a $50 registration fee and are required to raise a minimum of $200.

"Registered participants receive online fundraising tools; access to templates and fundraising ideas; fundraising level incentives; an event T-shirt; full bike and medical support; entertainment; as well as meals, snacks and drinks throughout the event," organizers say. Participants are encouraged to register on Jan. 24.

The registration fee for all walkers is $30. Adult walkers ages 18 and up must raise a minimum of $400 and youth walkers ages 17 and under must raise a minimum of $200 by July 28, organizers say.

Myers Park Traditional School and Queens University will serve as “Bootyville," where participants camp, eat and recharge when not out on the course.

"In the past 17 years, 24 Foundation has raised more than $18.7 million to support local and national cancer navigation and survivorship programs and services," organizers say.

Funds raised support local and national cancer beneficiaries including:

Carolinas HealthCare System’s Levine Cancer Institute

Levine Children’s Hospital

Queens University of Charlotte

LIVESTRONG Foundation

For more information, visit www.24foundation.org/register.

