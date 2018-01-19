Pizzeria tackles the internet's dumbest craze with a safe (and delicious) alternative

Let's be real for a minute. The challenge of eating a ball of laundry detergent has to be one of (if not the top) dumbest trend of 2018.

If you aren't aware of what we're talking about the laundry pod challenge or "Tide pod" meme has picked up steam since late 2017, and it shows teens consuming laundry pods like they would normal food.

Some of the memes include the laundry pods on pizza and shows teens popping them and consuming the liquid inside the pod, if not the entire pod itself.

The spread of the challenge has forced the American Association of Poison Control Centers to issue a national alert.

Well, now a pizzeria in Brooklyn has found a (safe) way to cash in on the craze.

Vinnie's Pizzeria has introduced the "PIEd Pods."

According to the pizzeria, the creation has "that bright, alluring colors that youths crave BUT are 100% edible and 100% not poison."

Vinnie's posted a photo of the PIEd Pods on Twitter and Instagram, but says the initial Instagram post was removed by the social media site.

Introducing: PIEd Pods. Listen. We're concerned about the youths. They're eating laundry detergent pods. Our Pied Pods (filled w/cheese and roni) have that bright, alluring colors that youths crave BUT are 100% edible and 100% not soap. Plus they're delicious. #vinniesbrooklyn pic.twitter.com/ck4eni31VX — Vinnie's Pizzeria (@vinniesbrooklyn) January 18, 2018

"Well Instagram took it down for some reason?" officials from Vinnie's wrote in a secondary Instagram post. "Maybe because they oppose us trying to offer edible and delicious alternatives and sway the youths away from dangerous challenges?"

The Vinnie's pods are stuffed with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni, baked and topped with melted, dyed cheese.

"We're hoping that Pied Pods will be a gateway food for kids to get back into actual food," they wrote online.

Just last year, Poison Control Centers received reports of more than 10,000 exposures to highly concentrated laundry pods, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.

Psychologists say the teens may be old enough to know better, but not old enough to do better.

"They succumb to peer pressure because they want to fit in… maybe they don't want to get teased. They're curious or everybody's doing it. It can be dangerous but it might be a little fun. There's that irrational reason that goes on," says Dr. Laura Harris.

Both Facebook and Google, who owns YouTube, say they are working to block the posting and spreading of posts related to this dangerous challenge.

A Facebook spokesperson told CNNMoney that "we don't allow the promotion of self-injury and will remove it when we're made aware of it."

Proctor & Gamble, the maker of Tide, told Raycom station WIS that "nothing is more important to us than the safety of the people who use our products [...] They should not be played with, whatever the circumstance is, even if meant as a joke."

Symptoms of ingesting these pods include vomiting, coughing and choking, eye irritation or pain and tiredness. In more serious cases, side effects include comas, seizures and stomach burns.

