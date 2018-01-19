Slick roads contribute to Rowan County crash

A vehicle traveling on a slick road in northern Rowan County crashed Friday morning.

Officials say the car slid on a patch of ice, lost control and overturned in a field off of Long Ferry Road, near the 1700 block. It happened around 11:15 a.m.

The driver was able to crawl out uninjured.

"Driving down Long Ferry Road, coming home from work, I tried to avoid some black ice and not hit that tree over there and end up on the other side of the field and y truck flipped," the driver said.

Emergency crews were advised to take precaution when traveling in the area.

“Black ice, when it’s wet it looks like, it’s deceiving when you come up on it," said Trooper Ben Freeze of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Across Rowan County, many roads are clear where they are in direct sunlight, but in shaded areas, there are still significant areas covered in snow and ice.

Drivers should continue to exercise caution by reducing speeds and increasing distance between vehicles.

It was the third straight day that schools were closed due to the road conditions.

“Ultimately our first interest is in student and staff safety. I can understand that instruction is important and they need to be in school, especially being assessment season, however, safety first," said Derek DiStefano, the principal of Morgan Elementary School.

Kristina Parker, mother of daughters 9 and 11 years old, said that she wanted to make sure that while the girls were out of school, they would still be keeping up with their studies.

“The thing with the roads, us being so far out we are always last on the list, so of course it causes them to stay out of school longer," Parker said. “We’ve been reading books, they have to write summaries, they have to tell me what the book is about…”

The Highway Patrol warned that even with significant melting on Friday, black ice could still be a problem for the next couple of days.

