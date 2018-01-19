Man shot, seriously injured in southwest Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in southwest Charlotte Friday afternoon. 

According to MEDIC, a man was shot in the 9100 block of South Tryon Street. Crime scene tape could be seen around several vehicles parked at a shopping center. 

The man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the shooter is still at large. Police and K-9 are actively searching the area. 

No other details have been released.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. 

