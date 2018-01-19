Body of Fallen York Co. detective being brought home following autopsy in Charleston

The body of fallen York County Detective Michael Doty is being brought home from Charleston, where an autopsy was performed Friday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

A procession left the hospital around 2:30 p.m.

A photographer from our sister station in Charleston, WCSC, tweeted about the motor escort around 10:30 a.m., where staging was underway,

Police presence at @MUSChealth They are staging to give a motor escort for fallen York Co. police officer. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/lVWC71snLO — Matthew Gladwell (@MattGladwell3) January 19, 2018

Ceremony arrangements to honor Doty are being held at noon Monday at Calvary Church, located on Pineville-Matthews Road in Charlotte. Dr. John Munro and Rev. Barry Yates will be officiating.

Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery, funeral organizers say.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that flags on all state buildings be flown at half-staff Monday in Doty's honor, Pickens County officials say. ?

Governor McMaster orders that the flags on all state buildings be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Monday, January 22, 2018, in memory of Detective Michael R. Doty of the York County Sheriff’s Office, who died in the line of duty. #YorkCountySC #officer #inmemoriam pic.twitter.com/1RrBCfJM2r — PickensCountySC (@PickensCountySC) January 19, 2018

Doty died Wednesday after being injured in an officer-involved shooting in Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of South Parham Road after deputies responded to a domestic call at a home on Farrier Lane.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Doty’s name to Keystone, 199 S. Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or to the Sheriff’s Foundation of York County, Inc., c/o York County Sheriff’s Office, Moss Justice Center, 1675-2A York Highway, York, SC 29745-7430 Attn: Jessica Keith.

Condolences may be made to Doty's family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

