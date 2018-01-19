Ceremony arrangements made to honor fallen York County detective

Ceremony arrangements have been made to honor Detective Michael R. Doty, the officer who died after being injured in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of South Parham Road after deputies responded to a domestic call at a home on Farrier Lane.

Deputies said Doty was in critical condition and "hanging on to life," after the shooting. Doty died Wednesday at Carolinas Medical Center while surrounded by his family, deputies said.

A Celebration of Life for Doty will be held Mon. Jan. 22 at noon at Calvary Church, located on Pineville-Matthews Road in Charlotte. Dr. John Munro and Rev. Barry Yates will be officiating.

Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery, funeral organizers say.

"Mike was a native of the Charlotte area and the son of James Robert “Bob” Doty Jr. and Katherine Queen. He was a graduate of Crown Christian Academy," Doty's obituary says, posted on Greenefuneralhome.net. "In his spare time, Mike enjoyed running and cycling. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends."

Christian Thomas McCall, 47, is being charged in the shooting of the officers.

McCall was wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman at the home the night deputies were called. When they arrived, McCall reportedly ran off. York County K-9 officers were then called in to track McCall.

Shortly after 1 a.m., deputies say McCall "fired shots," ultimately striking K-9 handler Sgt. Randy Clinton. Sgt. Clinton was then taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.

Clinton, who has been with YCSO for 34 years, is expected to be OK. The sheriff's office said Clinton was shot in the leg. The K-9 was not struck by the gunfire.

During the search for McCall, deputies said he fired more shots, injuring Doty, YCSO Sgt. Buddy Brown, and York Police Sgt. Kyle Cummings.

Doty began working at the York County Sheriff’s Office on May 22, 2006.

Detective Doty was an investigator with the York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit. Detective Doty was the Law Enforcement Officer Narcan (LEON) Program coordinator for the Sheriff’s Office. He was also a member of the YCSO SWAT Entry Team, as well as an Associate Advisor for the York County Explorer Post 1786.

A procession was held for Doty Thursday.

“On the SWAT team he gave his job 100 percent, over 100 percent,” Rep. Bryant said. “There would be times that I’d walk out in the hall and here’s Mike Doty there even hours that he should be at home, he was there working on things.”

“He’s just a police officer that every agency would be proud to have,” Rep. Bryant said.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help the injured officers with their medical bills and recovery.

The sheriff's office said McCall was also reportedly shot during the incident as well. He was taken into custody and brought to Carolinas Medical Center-Main.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Doty’s name to Keystone, 199 S. Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or to the Sheriff’s Foundation of York County, Inc., c/o York County Sheriff’s Office, Moss Justice Center, 1675-2A York Highway, York, SC 29745-7430 Attn: Jessica Keith.

Condolences may be made to Doty's family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

