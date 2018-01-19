4 arrested, 6 wanted in Iredell County drug bust

Deputies are looking for Emily Ann Millsaps, 23, Jeffery Ben Pavkovich, 48, Ryan Hope Hughes, 36, William Brown, 40, Crystal Cook, 32, and Samantha Vono Blakenship, 27) (From left to right: Millsaps, Pavkovich, Hughes, Brown, Cook and Blankenship)

Four people have been arrested and six more are wanted in connection with a drug bust in Iredell County.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, deputies performed a year long undercover operation and identified 10 people who were wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine.

Deputies said the investigation began in April 2016 and focused on people who reportedly transported and distributed "large amounts" of methamphetamine in the county. The suspects would allegedly travel to other states to purchase the methamphetamine and then sell it in Iredell County, deputies said.

Sheriff Darren Campbell released this statement:

"These individuals have caused numerous people to become and to remain addicted to methamphetamine. I am extremely proud of the detectives for making a difference with these arrests. The majority of these suspects have criminal histories and I hope these arrests will finally get them the time in prison they deserve, and send the message, we will continue to aggressively build cases against anyone dealing this poison in Iredell County."

Joseph Lee Proffitt, Tracy Breon Evans, 52, Wesley Patrick Fulbright, 38, and Scottie Eugene Hopkins, 44, were all charged with felony conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Proffitt, Evans, Fulbright and Hopkins are also facing various other drug charges.

Deputies are looking for Emily Ann Millsaps, 23, Jeffery Ben Pavkovich, 48, Ryan Hope Hughes, 36, William Brown, 40, Crystal Cook, 32, and Samantha Vono Blakenship, 27, in connection with the undercover drug operation.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of the wanted people, you're asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-878-3100.

