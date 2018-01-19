Groundbreaking Monday for Advanced Technology Center at Rowan-Ca - | WBTV Charlotte

Groundbreaking Monday for Advanced Technology Center at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

(Source: RCCC) (Source: RCCC)
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

The groundbreaking for the new Advanced Technology Center at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will highlight the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday. 

The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, January 22 at 4:00 p.m., at the College’s facility at the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis (399 Biotechnology Lane).

The groundbreaking of the Advanced Technology Center will be held immediately before the Board meeting at 3:00 p.m. 

Highlights at the board meeting include a presentation on the new Advanced Technology Center and the recognition of the Gene Haas Foundation Scholarship.

In addition to the highlights mentioned above, the Board of Trustees meeting agenda includes:

·        Recommendation to approve changes to curriculum student fees for academic year 2018-2019

·        Mid-Year Budget Review

·        Recommendations to approve the Construction Manager at Risk for the Advanced Technology Center and other construction contracts

·        Updates on the Student Success Team Model and the bookstore

