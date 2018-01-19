Man arrested after North Carolina officer dragged

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man has been arrested after police say he dragged an officer who was trying to make a traffic stop.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported 36-year-old Justin Merritt Adair of Asheville has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and two marijuana charges.

Police in the Asheville suburb of Woodfin say an officer was dragged Wednesday night when the officer tried to stop Adair for a traffic violation.

The officer's name has not been released. There was no immediate word on the officer's injury.

Adair was being held in the Buncombe County jail. It was unclear whether he has an attorney.

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.