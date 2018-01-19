Crash shuts down multiple lanes on I-77 in south Charlotte

Multiple lanes on Interstate 77 in south Charlotte are shut down due to a wreck Friday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the wreck happened on I-77 northbound at Exit 4 near Nations Ford Road. NCDOT officials say two lanes are shut down due to a wreck.

The lanes closures are expected to impact traffic, crews said. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the wreck. Officials did not say when the lanes are expected to reopen.

