Coroner says South Carolina man dies when run over by pickup

SENECA, S.C. (AP) - A coroner says a South Carolina man has died after he was run over by a pickup truck.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said in a news release that 25-year-old John Taylor Bright of Seneca died Thursday night after he was run over and dragged on several streets.

Seneca Police Chief John Covington says someone called 911 to report that a person had been struck by a vehicle. The coroner says Bright was run over at or near his driveway and was dragged on three streets.

He says Bright was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is pending.

Addis said the incident appeared to be the result of a domestic dispute. He says Seneca police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are also investigating.

No arrests have been reported.

