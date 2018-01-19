Power outage affects over 700 Anson County residents

Over 700 people who live in Anson County were without power for some time Friday morning.

According to the Duke Power outage map, the outage affected residents who live along Salisbury Street and North Graham Street in Wadesboro.

The outage was first reported around 5 a.m. Power was restored for most residents by 7:30 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the outage.

