BLOG: Chilly start to the day, temps expected to warm up for the weekend

Frozen Start

Milder Finish

Weekend Warm up

Even though many of us didn't get out of the 30s Thursday, there was plenty of sun and a lot of melting. We know the drill...whenever we have snow, we have melting during the day and refreezing at night. That was the case again Thursday night, and with daybreak readings in the upper teens to lower 20s across the region, secondary roads which haven't been taken care of and shady spots will have more ice patches Friday morning.

Beyond the morning concern, Friday is shaping up to be a sunny day with milder afternoon readings that will reach the low 50s.

The weekend looks dry and quite nice with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday and Sunday. That's winter in the Carolinas…

Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

