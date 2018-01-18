Police: Man steals car with 2-year-old in backseat

A man is accused of stealing a car in northeast Charlotte with a 2-year-old in the backseat Thursday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the parking lot of Super Wok Restaurant on West Sugar Creek Road around 6:35 p.m. Police say a mother reportedly left her 2-year-old son in her car, a Hyundai Sante Fe, while she went into inside to order food.

The woman allegedly left her vehicle running while she ran inside, police say. There was no one else in the vehicle with the child at the time of the incident, officers said.

When she came back outside, she noticed that her vehicle had been stolen with her child inside, police said.

A short time later, the woman reportedly found the vehicle located nearby, according to police. Police said the vehicle was wrecked and was no longer driveable.

According to police, 24-year-old Djerry Rosner Cassamajor was allegedly seen walking away from the car and reportedly left the child outside of the vehicle in the snow. Police say witnesses chased down Cassamajor and held him until officers arrived.

The child was not injured during the incident.

The suspect was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possessing a stolen vehicle, child abuse, kidnapping and abducting a child.

CMPD said the Department of Social Services was notified due to the child being left unattended in the vehicle.

