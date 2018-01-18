Elvis Presley drank from this cup, and now you can own it, a NC man says

A NC man is selling a cup he said Elvis Presley drank from during a 1956 concert in Oklahoma. (Screenshot of eBay page)

A used Dixie cup can be all yours if you’re willing to fork over more than $1,000 for it.

But it’s not just any used Dixie cup. Wade Jones insists Elvis Presley once drank from it.

The Belmont man posted the item on eBay, and claims Elvis used it during a concert in Oklahoma in 1956.

Put in the winning bid, and you’ll receive the cup, the box it has been stored in for 61 years, and a letter of authenticity. You’ll also get a “notebook full of ‘research’ that had been collected related to the events surrounding the cup,” according to the eBay post.

By Thursday afternoon, there were 52 bids for the item, with the highest bid listed at $1,280. Jones believes that number will only climb before the end of the auction on Sunday.

“The thing’s going to break loose, I’m telling you,” Jones said to the Tulsa World in Oklahoma. “It doesn’t close until Sunday night, and it’s a damn paper cup.”

This isn’t the first time Jones has sold an Elvis collector’s item on eBay. In 2004, he told the Observer he made $455 when he sold “a few teaspoons” of water left from a cup he says Elvis drank from during a 1977 concert in Charlotte.

That Styrofoam cup — which Jones told the Gaston Gazette he still keeps in a plastic case — was retrieved just a few months before Elvis died.

Jones kept water from that cup frozen for decades before thawing it.

As for the cup that’s currently on eBay, Jones didn’t personally witness Elvis drink from it. However, he’s certain of its authenticity.

“I wouldn’t have kept it if I didn’t think it was real,” he told the Gazette. “There’s a 99.99 percent chance he really drank from it — or it was a great hoax for all those years.”

He got the cup because the original owner knew he had possession of the cup Elvis allegedly drank from in 1977, he told various media outlets.